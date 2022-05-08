AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,141 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,664 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $2,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in National Instruments by 1,225.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 75,799 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in National Instruments during the third quarter worth about $1,002,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in National Instruments during the third quarter worth about $3,215,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in National Instruments by 5.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in National Instruments by 8.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Karen Marie Rapp sold 3,411 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $135,587.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 4,921 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $177,844.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,956.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,898 shares of company stock worth $1,237,387. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on NATI. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet lowered National Instruments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Instruments in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna raised National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Instruments has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

NASDAQ NATI opened at $34.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 42.01 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.05. National Instruments Co. has a 1-year low of $33.19 and a 1-year high of $45.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $385.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.73 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that National Instruments Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This is an increase from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.59%.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

