AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 430.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,912 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 9,667 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $2,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ETSY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Etsy in the first quarter worth approximately $1,681,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Etsy by 22.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,150,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 3.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 43,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 8.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 525 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 126.4% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 50,114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,421,000 after purchasing an additional 27,978 shares during the period. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Etsy from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet lowered Etsy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Etsy from $154.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Etsy from $185.00 to $124.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $86.38 on Friday. Etsy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.11 and a 1-year high of $307.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $124.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.96. The company has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.75.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.57% and a net margin of 18.49%. The firm had revenue of $579.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.71 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 41,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.10, for a total transaction of $6,592,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total value of $775,198.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,825 shares of company stock worth $18,298,401 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

