AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 94.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 6,815 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $2,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ENPH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $165,172,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Enphase Energy by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,227,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $224,617,000 after purchasing an additional 438,989 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $57,908,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Enphase Energy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,930,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,089,165,000 after purchasing an additional 300,326 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its position in Enphase Energy by 3,190.2% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 200,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,119,000 after purchasing an additional 194,730 shares during the period. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 31,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.48, for a total transaction of $5,167,439.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total transaction of $7,500,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 255,577 shares of company stock worth $43,780,910 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

ENPH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $255.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $307.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.29.

ENPH opened at $165.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.79 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.90. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.88 and a 52-week high of $282.46.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.40. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 45.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

