AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 321.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 35,009 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,373,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,952,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,733 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,346,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,784,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281,042 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,589,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,563,874,000 after purchasing an additional 12,332,190 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,887,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,346,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,696,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,143,937,000 after purchasing an additional 444,276 shares in the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $91.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.62.

XOM opened at $91.69 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.31 and a 200-day moving average of $73.77. The company has a market capitalization of $388.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.06. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $92.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 58.37%.

Exxon Mobil announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Exxon Mobil Profile (Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.