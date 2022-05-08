AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) by 41.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,908 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 12,082 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Moelis & Company worth $2,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Moelis & Company by 101.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Moelis & Company by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,864 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 891 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MC opened at $42.68 on Friday. Moelis & Company has a 52 week low of $41.81 and a 52 week high of $77.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.09. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.20.

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.16. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 89.78% and a net margin of 23.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

In related news, General Counsel Osamu R. Watanabe sold 6,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $293,651.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 34,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $1,619,514.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,121 shares of company stock worth $4,058,022. 17.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Moelis & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler cut Moelis & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.43.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

