AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 628 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,031 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 628 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $2,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,565,511 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,156,329,000 after purchasing an additional 614,462 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,565,287 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $707,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305,683 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,058,585 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $594,014,000 after purchasing an additional 566,434 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,877,910 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $567,571,000 after acquiring an additional 277,420 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,708,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $541,344,000 after acquiring an additional 91,747 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

ZBH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $172.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $125.15 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.09.

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 35,149 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total value of $4,287,123.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ZBH stock opened at $120.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $124.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.58. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.47 and a fifty-two week high of $174.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.21. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

