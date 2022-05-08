Alps Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 144,972 Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT)

Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 144,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,000. Alps Advisors Inc. owned about 0.12% of Vaxart as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vaxart by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Vaxart by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 5,534 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Vaxart by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 45,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 7,160 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Vaxart by 447.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 7,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Vaxart by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 8,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.91% of the company’s stock.

VXRT stock opened at $3.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.56. Vaxart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.43 and a 12-month high of $10.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $450.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 0.67.

Vaxart ( NASDAQ:VXRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). Vaxart had a negative net margin of 7,900.22% and a negative return on equity of 36.68%. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.18 million. The company’s revenue was down 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vaxart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vaxart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.10.

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

