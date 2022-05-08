Alps Advisors Inc. Buys New Stake in COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS)

Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 48,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in COMPASS Pathways in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 17.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 24.0% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in COMPASS Pathways in the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 31.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. 17.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMPS opened at $8.30 on Friday. COMPASS Pathways plc has a fifty-two week low of $7.94 and a fifty-two week high of $49.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.45.

COMPASS Pathways ( NASDAQ:CMPS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.13). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.52) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that COMPASS Pathways plc will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised COMPASS Pathways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, COMPASS Pathways has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.89.

In related news, Director David Y. Norton sold 3,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $42,232.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ekaterina Malievskaia sold 6,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $79,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

