Alps Advisors Inc. Buys New Stake in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD)

Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 290,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,271,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in MannKind in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in MannKind in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in MannKind in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in MannKind by 204.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 23,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in MannKind in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MNKD. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of MannKind from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MannKind to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MannKind has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

NASDAQ MNKD opened at $2.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.96. MannKind Co. has a 52-week low of $2.49 and a 52-week high of $5.53.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that MannKind Co. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alejandro Galindo purchased 36,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.71 per share, with a total value of $99,999.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony C. Hooper acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.71 per share, with a total value of $108,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity to adult and pediatric endocrinologists, and other healthcare providers for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

