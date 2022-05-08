Alps Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 143.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,850 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OHI. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter worth $36,158,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the third quarter worth $36,569,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 318.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 570,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,885,000 after acquiring an additional 434,119 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,185,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,081,000 after acquiring an additional 297,953 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 696.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 292,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,669,000 after acquiring an additional 256,198 shares during the period. 65.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OHI opened at $28.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.01. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.81 and a 1-year high of $38.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.99.

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 42.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a boost from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.45%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 143.32%.

OHI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.45.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

