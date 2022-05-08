Alps Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) by 115.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,092 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. owned about 0.16% of Hess Midstream worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penbrook Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hess Midstream by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 32,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Hess Midstream by 17.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Hess Midstream by 54.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Hess Midstream by 1.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Hess Midstream by 10.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HESM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hess Midstream from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hess Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Hess Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.86.

Shares of HESM opened at $31.14 on Friday. Hess Midstream LP has a twelve month low of $21.94 and a twelve month high of $35.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.72.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a $0.549 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Hess Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 120.88%.

In other news, Director Corp Hess sold 5,117,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $145,848,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John A. Gatling sold 1,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $58,273.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,129,494 shares of company stock worth $146,229,315 in the last ninety days.

Hess Midstream Company Profile

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

