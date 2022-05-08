Alps Advisors Inc. Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

Alps Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,008 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of MacroGenics worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in MacroGenics by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,235,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,836,000 after purchasing an additional 18,792 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in MacroGenics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in MacroGenics by 222.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 118,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 81,653 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in MacroGenics by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in MacroGenics by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MacroGenics stock opened at $4.69 on Friday. MacroGenics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.64 and a twelve month high of $32.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.40 and its 200 day moving average is $13.17.

MacroGenics ( NASDAQ:MGNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.28). MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 84.52% and a negative net margin of 303.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.90) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGNX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim downgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of MacroGenics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.30.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

