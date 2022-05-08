Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 12,209 Shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Alps Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,209 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Gold Fields by 6.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Gold Fields by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 59,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Gold Fields by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Gold Fields by 8.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Gold Fields by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Gold Fields from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Investec upgraded Gold Fields from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Gold Fields in a report on Monday, March 21st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.83.

Shares of Gold Fields stock opened at $12.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.20. Gold Fields Limited has a 12 month low of $7.75 and a 12 month high of $17.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.1738 per share. This is a positive change from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.24 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 52.1 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 116.0 million ounces.

