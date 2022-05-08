Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 4,423 Shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Alps Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,423 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Navient were worth $820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Full18 Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Navient by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 41,634 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Navient by 8.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,344 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Navient by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,024 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Navient by 26.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Navient in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Navient news, major shareholder Newbury Investors Llc acquired 315,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.13 per share, with a total value of $5,402,939.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NAVI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Navient from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Navient in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Navient from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Navient from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Navient from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $16.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.65. Navient Co. has a one year low of $15.61 and a one year high of $23.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.03, a current ratio of 19.55 and a quick ratio of 19.55.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. Navient had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $276.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Navient Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.34%.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

