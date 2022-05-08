Alps Advisors Inc. Takes $1.59 Million Position in Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 50,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,592,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MRUS. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Merus by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Merus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Merus by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Merus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Merus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Merus alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Merus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Merus in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Merus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Merus in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.89.

Shares of MRUS opened at $17.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.93. Merus has a 52 week low of $16.14 and a 52 week high of $33.09.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $14.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.39 million. Merus had a negative return on equity of 27.26% and a negative net margin of 135.65%. Analysts expect that Merus will post -2.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Peter B. Silverman sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total value of $1,617,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Merus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.