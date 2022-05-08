Alps Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Alps Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,125 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. owned about 0.12% of Seres Therapeutics worth $885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Seres Therapeutics by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 738,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,148,000 after acquiring an additional 56,680 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Seres Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $627,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Seres Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $1,158,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Seres Therapeutics by 898.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on MCRB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

Seres Therapeutics stock opened at $4.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.69. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.04 and a 1-year high of $25.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.60.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.05). Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 70.91% and a negative net margin of 61.65%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

