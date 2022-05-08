Alstom (EPA:ALO) PT Set at €37.50 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €37.50 ($39.47) price objective on Alstom (EPA:ALO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €36.00 ($37.89) target price on Alstom in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €37.00 ($38.95) target price on Alstom in a research report on Monday, March 21st. UBS Group set a €44.00 ($46.32) target price on Alstom in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($30.53) target price on Alstom in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alstom has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €37.43 ($39.40).

Shares of Alstom stock opened at €22.33 ($23.51) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €21.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of €27.24. Alstom has a fifty-two week low of €25.65 ($27.00) and a fifty-two week high of €37.37 ($39.34).

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

