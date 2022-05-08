Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 1.65% and a positive return on equity of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $159.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Altair Engineering’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALTR traded down $2.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.57. The company had a trading volume of 337,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,985. Altair Engineering has a 1-year low of $50.72 and a 1-year high of $82.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -286.48 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.43.

In related news, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 1,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $102,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Amy Messano sold 396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $25,561.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,176 shares of company stock valued at $693,839. 22.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the third quarter worth about $229,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the 4th quarter worth approximately $530,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 9.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,413 shares of the software’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 21,789 shares of the software’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 37,170 shares of the software’s stock worth $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.60.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and Internet of Things platform and analytics tools, as well as support and the complementary software products.

