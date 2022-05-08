Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $191.06.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMED shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Amedisys from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $152.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMED traded down $2.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,439. The company has a 50-day moving average of $153.35 and a 200-day moving average of $153.43. Amedisys has a 12 month low of $115.06 and a 12 month high of $276.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.88.

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.11. Amedisys had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 19.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amedisys will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 2,500 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.31, for a total transaction of $443,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,336 shares in the company, valued at $2,896,536.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Amedisys by 4.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 55,327 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in Amedisys in the first quarter worth about $2,524,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amedisys by 97.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 83,409 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $14,035,000 after purchasing an additional 41,192 shares in the last quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA raised its holdings in Amedisys by 6.8% in the first quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 21,039 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in Amedisys by 52.0% in the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 103,829 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $17,889,000 after purchasing an additional 35,525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

