Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.95-4.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.07.

Shares of AEE stock opened at $92.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.70. Ameren has a 52-week low of $79.35 and a 52-week high of $99.20. The company has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.30 and its 200 day moving average is $88.30.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 15.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameren will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.51%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AEE. StockNews.com began coverage on Ameren in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ameren from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Ameren in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ameren from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Ameren from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $96.57.

In related news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 27,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $2,330,067.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin J. Lyons sold 8,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.44, for a total value of $697,532.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,299 shares of company stock worth $6,557,116 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Ameren by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 438,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,074,000 after buying an additional 9,419 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Ameren by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 136,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,144,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Ameren by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,810,000 after buying an additional 23,713 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Ameren in the fourth quarter worth about $6,100,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Ameren by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 29,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,615,000 after buying an additional 4,254 shares during the period. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

