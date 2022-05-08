America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.72 EPS

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.72, Fidelity Earnings reports. America First Multifamily Investors had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 55.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share.

Shares of ATAX stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.76. The company had a trading volume of 27,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 19.18 and a current ratio of 19.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.99 and a 200-day moving average of $19.06. The company has a market capitalization of $390.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.60. America First Multifamily Investors has a 12-month low of $16.78 and a 12-month high of $21.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. America First Multifamily Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.89%.

ATAX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on America First Multifamily Investors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of America First Multifamily Investors in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut America First Multifamily Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.75.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 91,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 13,303 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in America First Multifamily Investors by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 106,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 5,796 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in America First Multifamily Investors by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 119,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in America First Multifamily Investors by 68.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 135,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 55,165 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in America First Multifamily Investors by 2.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 151,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.31% of the company’s stock.

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through five segments: Affordable Multifamily MRB Investments, Seniors and Skilled Nursing MRB Investments, MF Properties, Market-Rate Joint Venture Investments, and Public Housing Capital Fund Trusts.

