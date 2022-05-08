American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The auto parts company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.36% and a net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.
NYSE AXL opened at $6.95 on Friday. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $6.41 and a 52 week high of $13.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.78.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on AXL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised American Axle & Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.58.
American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile
American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe.
