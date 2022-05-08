American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The auto parts company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.36% and a net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE AXL opened at $6.95 on Friday. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $6.41 and a 52 week high of $13.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AXL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised American Axle & Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $9,170,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,850,020 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $166,540,000 after buying an additional 428,465 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 47.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,016,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,517,000 after buying an additional 327,835 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,476,494 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,766,000 after buying an additional 199,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,882,109 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,560,000 after buying an additional 126,060 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe.

