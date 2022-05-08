American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Announces $0.78 Quarterly Dividend

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.78 per share on Friday, June 10th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th.

NASDAQ AEP opened at $99.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $51.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.34. American Electric Power has a 12-month low of $80.22 and a 12-month high of $104.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.90.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Equities analysts expect that American Electric Power will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 2,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total transaction of $287,468.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,460.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Lisa M. Barton sold 6,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total transaction of $667,729.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,352 shares of company stock worth $3,138,718. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 412.8% in the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.70.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

