American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Receives $174.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $174.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AWK. UBS Group upgraded American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $164.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, HSBC upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AWK. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 17,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Water Works by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 7.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 7,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 247.7% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp boosted its position in American Water Works by 1.7% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 4,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

AWK stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $149.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,110,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,409. The company has a market capitalization of $27.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $159.75 and a 200 day moving average of $165.36. American Water Works has a 12 month low of $144.20 and a 12 month high of $189.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 33.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Analysts anticipate that American Water Works will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 33.99%.

About American Water Works (Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.