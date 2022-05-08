American Well (AMWL) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect American Well to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. American Well has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.10. American Well had a negative return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 69.80%. The firm had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect American Well to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AMWL stock opened at $2.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.25. American Well has a 12-month low of $2.83 and a 12-month high of $14.76. The firm has a market cap of $776.79 million, a P/E ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 0.86.

In other news, VP Bradford Gay sold 7,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total value of $30,113.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CTO Serkan Kutan sold 17,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total value of $70,498.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 321,047 shares of company stock worth $1,197,231 over the last ninety days. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMWL. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of American Well by 198.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,318,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540,792 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American Well in the 4th quarter worth $6,209,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in American Well by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,867,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,357,000 after buying an additional 624,542 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in American Well by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,241,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,977,000 after buying an additional 514,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in American Well by 286.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 299,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after buying an additional 459,747 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.75% of the company’s stock.

AMWL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on American Well in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on American Well from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on American Well in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on American Well from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.13.

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth software company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; dermatology care; behavioral health therapy; and musculoskeletal care.

