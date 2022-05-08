Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.00-1.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.77.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.36.

Shares of Americold Realty Trust stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $26.23. 1,683,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,524,119. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of -218.58, a PEG ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.34. Americold Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $25.09 and a 1 year high of $40.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17.

Americold Realty Trust ( NYSE:COLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $716.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.10 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 0.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -733.33%.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 9,000 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $247,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,323,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,610 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1,187.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,778,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,216,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,052,000 after purchasing an additional 328,355 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 636,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,886,000 after purchasing an additional 205,146 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 480,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,740,000 after purchasing an additional 14,421 shares during the period.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

