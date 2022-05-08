Aminex (LON:AEX) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.78

Aminex PLC (LON:AEX – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.78 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 0.88 ($0.01). Aminex shares last traded at GBX 0.83 ($0.01), with a volume of 12,685,199 shares.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.78. The company has a market cap of £34.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.25.
About Aminex (LON:AEX)
