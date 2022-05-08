AmonD Market Cap Achieves $1.20 Million (AMON)

AmonD (AMON) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 8th. AmonD has a market capitalization of $1.20 million and approximately $4,239.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, AmonD has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One AmonD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded up 500,635.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.91 or 0.00068770 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002876 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.87 or 0.00183724 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $186.80 or 0.00537386 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00038967 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68,498.57 or 1.97051505 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About AmonD

AmonD’s launch date was August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,176,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 837,830,514 coins. AmonD’s official website is www.amond.cc . The official message board for AmonD is medium.com/amondofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “AmonD belives that consumers are key to the future advertising industry. Using innovate ad tech based on blockchain technology, AmonD offers consumers sufficient and fair incentives for allowing active management of personal data and advertising. The main app is an all-in-one service platform that combines crypto and point wallets. User can earn our points by participating in advertising campaigns, and they can exchange points with mobile vouchers and tokens as well. “

Buying and Selling AmonD

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AmonD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AmonD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

