Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Ampco-Pittsburgh from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of AP opened at $5.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.56. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 52-week low of $4.12 and a 52-week high of $7.52.

Ampco-Pittsburgh ( NYSE:AP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a negative return on equity of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $84.51 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 251.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,166 shares during the last quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 587,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh in the 3rd quarter valued at $649,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the period. 43.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ampco-Pittsburgh

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEG); and Air and Liquid Processing. The FCEG segment produces forged hardened steel rolls that are used in cold rolling mills by producers of steel, aluminum, and other metals; cast rolls for hot and cold strip, medium/heavy section, hot strip finishing, roughing, and plate mills in various iron and steel qualities; and forged engineered products for use in the steel distribution, oil and gas, and aluminum and plastic extrusion industries.

