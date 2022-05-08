Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Stock Holdings Raised by Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,439 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Amphenol makes up 3.9% of Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $16,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the third quarter worth $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 83.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 659 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE APH traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,402,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,635,065. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.55. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $64.13 and a 12 month high of $88.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.74%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APH. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Amphenol from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Amphenol in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen downgraded Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.40.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

