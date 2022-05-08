ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Price Target Cut to CHF 13.80

Posted by on May 8th, 2022

ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AMSSYGet Rating) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group from CHF 17.70 to CHF 13.80 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AMSSY. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ams-OSRAM in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of ams-OSRAM from CHF 23 to CHF 22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.77.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMSSY opened at $5.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. ams-OSRAM has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $10.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.24. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -50.63 and a beta of 1.62.

ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AMSSYGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. ams-OSRAM had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a positive return on equity of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that ams-OSRAM will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ams-OSRAM (Get Rating)

ams-OSRAM AG designs, manufactures, and sells analog and analog intensive mixed signal integrated circuits in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia/Pacific. The company operates through Consumer, Non-Consumer, and OSRAM segments. It offers 3D, audio, capacitive, CMOS image, light, medical and health, position, power management, temperature, and smart light management sensors; wireless sensor nodes; sensor interfaces; and analog and mixed signal application specific integrated circuit solutions for the automotive, industry, medical, and smart building, as well as mobile, consumer, and communication markets.

Recommended Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AMSSY)

Receive News & Ratings for ams-OSRAM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ams-OSRAM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.