ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Price Target Cut to CHF 13.80

ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AMSSY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group from CHF 17.70 to CHF 13.80 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AMSSY. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ams-OSRAM in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of ams-OSRAM from CHF 23 to CHF 22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.77.

Get ams-OSRAM alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMSSY opened at $5.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. ams-OSRAM has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $10.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.24. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -50.63 and a beta of 1.62.

ams-OSRAM ( OTCMKTS:AMSSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. ams-OSRAM had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a positive return on equity of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that ams-OSRAM will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ams-OSRAM (Get Rating)

ams-OSRAM AG designs, manufactures, and sells analog and analog intensive mixed signal integrated circuits in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia/Pacific. The company operates through Consumer, Non-Consumer, and OSRAM segments. It offers 3D, audio, capacitive, CMOS image, light, medical and health, position, power management, temperature, and smart light management sensors; wireless sensor nodes; sensor interfaces; and analog and mixed signal application specific integrated circuit solutions for the automotive, industry, medical, and smart building, as well as mobile, consumer, and communication markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ams-OSRAM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ams-OSRAM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.