Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Buys 2,213 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,062 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in PayPal by 5.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,517,662,000 after purchasing an additional 613,441 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in PayPal by 12.4% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,047 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC increased its position in PayPal by 74.2% during the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in PayPal by 158.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 30,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its position in PayPal by 0.4% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 56,260 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,641,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total value of $4,100,164.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 14,000 shares of company stock worth $1,567,135. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $227.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.83.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $3.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,346,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,946,852. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.90 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.46 and its 200-day moving average is $152.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $94.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.39.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.88. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

