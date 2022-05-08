Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lessened its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,620 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,326,466 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,251,423,000 after purchasing an additional 280,771 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,611,606 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,197,312,000 after purchasing an additional 164,113 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Broadcom by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,895,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,257,382,000 after purchasing an additional 77,517 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Broadcom by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,354,926 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,626,904,000 after purchasing an additional 436,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,021,528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $980,300,000 after purchasing an additional 406,091 shares during the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Broadcom from $723.00 to $703.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Broadcom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $665.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $599.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $672.48.

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $580.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,074,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,166,448. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $419.14 and a twelve month high of $677.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $594.62 and its 200 day moving average is $588.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 27.47%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.50%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 68 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $582.50 per share, for a total transaction of $39,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.89, for a total value of $1,562,122.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,273 shares of company stock valued at $18,818,718. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

