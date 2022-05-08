Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,731 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in SEA were worth $2,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SE. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SEA in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in SEA by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 215 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in SEA in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in SEA in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 254 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SE traded down $5.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,516,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,039,909. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.76 and its 200-day moving average is $186.76. Sea Limited has a 52-week low of $74.00 and a 52-week high of $372.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.90 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.09. SEA had a negative net margin of 24.64% and a negative return on equity of 36.72%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.06) earnings per share. SEA’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SE. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of SEA from $218.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of SEA from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of SEA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Macquarie cut their price target on shares of SEA from $435.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.00.

SEA Profile

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

