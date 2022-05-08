Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Has $259,000 Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Fortive during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Fortive during the third quarter worth about $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Fortive by 295.6% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in Fortive during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fortive by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on FTV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Fortive from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays upgraded Fortive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Argus upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. TheStreet lowered Fortive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Fortive from $86.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.71.

Shares of FTV stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,843,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,894,719. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.17. The company has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.06 and a fifty-two week high of $79.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 12.32%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.56%.

Fortive declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 17th that permits the company to repurchase 20,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 2,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total value of $181,615.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan G. Spoon purchased 17,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.25 per share, with a total value of $1,013,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 98,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,758,653.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,115 shares of company stock worth $397,162. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

