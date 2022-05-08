Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Has $8.76 Million Stock Position in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lifted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 586,382 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 60,950 shares during the period. Bed Bath & Beyond makes up about 0.8% of Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond were worth $8,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,830,673 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $41,270,000 after buying an additional 346,912 shares in the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,094,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 491,854 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,497,000 after buying an additional 116,194 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,802 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BBBY shares. B. Riley increased their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $13.69.

BBBY stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.07. 3,963,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,180,944. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $963.79 million, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.78. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.77 and a 1-year high of $44.51.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The retailer reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.95). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 14.09% and a negative net margin of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

