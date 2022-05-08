Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Invests $411,000 in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,244 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PLUG. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Plug Power during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Plug Power during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Plug Power by 185.1% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Plug Power by 311.4% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 36,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 27,250 shares during the period. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Plug Power during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 52.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plug Power stock traded down $1.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.41. The stock had a trading volume of 22,973,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,499,172. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.50. The company has a quick ratio of 9.94, a current ratio of 10.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of -23.67 and a beta of 1.72. Plug Power Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $46.50.

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.20). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 91.56%. The company had revenue of $161.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on PLUG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Plug Power from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Plug Power from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Plug Power from $44.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Plug Power from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Plug Power from $56.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Plug Power has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.48.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the mobility, material handling, and stationary power markets in North America and internationally. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

