Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in VanECk BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. decreased its position in shares of VanECk BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in VanECk BDC Income ETF were worth $2,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in VanECk BDC Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in VanECk BDC Income ETF by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in VanECk BDC Income ETF by 195.0% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in VanECk BDC Income ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 9,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of VanECk BDC Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $175,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIZD traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $16.80. 361,118 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,062. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.45. VanECk BDC Income ETF has a 52 week low of $15.87 and a 52 week high of $18.11.

