Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Takes Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,345 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 151.1% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 173,092 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $18,893,000 after purchasing an additional 104,166 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 475,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,890,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 466.1% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 719 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 21,694 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 5,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 158,083 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,255,000 after acquiring an additional 54,965 shares during the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FIS traded down $2.33 on Friday, reaching $98.27. The company had a trading volume of 4,569,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,612,170. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.00 and a 52-week high of $153.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.02 billion, a PE ratio of 66.40, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 127.03%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FIS. Raymond James decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $152.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $138.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.36.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile (Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.