Analysts Anticipate ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Equities analysts expect ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLNGet Rating) to announce ($0.20) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.42). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.43) to ($0.50). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ASLAN Pharmaceuticals.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLNGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

ASLN remained flat at $$0.57 during trading on Friday. 253,662 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,284. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $3.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 9.63 and a quick ratio of 9.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.78 and its 200 day moving average is $1.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MYDA Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the third quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 236,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,468,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after buying an additional 118,919 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 169.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 508,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 320,200 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 239,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 8,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 34.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 181,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 46,639 shares during the last quarter. 38.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal therapy that is being developed in atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and ASLAN003, a small-molecule inhibitor of dihydroorotate dehydrogenase for the treatment of autoimmune conditions.

