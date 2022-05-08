Analysts Anticipate Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $41.63 Million

Analysts expect that Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) will announce $41.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Farmers National Banc’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $42.00 million and the lowest is $41.20 million. Farmers National Banc posted sales of $36.36 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farmers National Banc will report full-year sales of $177.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $176.10 million to $178.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $205.80 million, with estimates ranging from $203.00 million to $209.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Farmers National Banc.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 31.61%.

FMNB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Farmers National Banc in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Farmers National Banc from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

In related news, Director Frank J. Monaco acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.40 per share, with a total value of $184,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,717.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy F. Shaffer sold 3,200 shares of Farmers National Banc stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $49,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,544.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 13,863 shares of company stock valued at $214,395 over the last 90 days. 8.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,902 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 118.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 3,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc during the 3rd quarter worth $165,000. 38.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FMNB stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.28. The company had a trading volume of 53,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,638. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.60. The company has a market capitalization of $519.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.94. Farmers National Banc has a 52 week low of $14.57 and a 52 week high of $20.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Farmers National Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

