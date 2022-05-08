Analysts Anticipate Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.16) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Skillz’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Skillz reported earnings of ($0.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Skillz will report full year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.67). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.55). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Skillz.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $93.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.87 million. Skillz had a negative return on equity of 41.55% and a negative net margin of 70.05%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share.

SKLZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Skillz from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Skillz from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Skillz from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Skillz from $25.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Skillz presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.44.

In related news, Director Harry Sloan bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.27 per share, with a total value of $227,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jerome Leon Bruckheimer purchased 101,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.46 per share, for a total transaction of $248,988.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skillz by 12.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Skillz by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 35,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Skillz by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 220,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Skillz by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 3,246 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Skillz by 13.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

SKLZ traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.96. 12,208,089 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,493,085. The company has a market cap of $803.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.87. Skillz has a one year low of $1.93 and a one year high of $24.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 6.80 and a quick ratio of 6.80.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players in fair, fun, and meaningful competition. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users worldwide.

