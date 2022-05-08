Analysts Expect Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) to Announce -$0.56 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.44) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.63). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.69) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.55) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.67) to ($2.35). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.13) to ($2.22). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Crinetics Pharmaceuticals.

Get Crinetics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.05).

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

NASDAQ CRNX traded down $0.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.03. The stock had a trading volume of 264,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,859. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.64. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $15.57 and a twelve month high of $28.95.

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $65,264.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,598 shares in the company, valued at $2,162,719.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ajay Madan sold 13,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total value of $239,118.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 198,609 shares of company stock valued at $5,076,589 over the last ninety days. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 68.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 311,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,554,000 after purchasing an additional 126,051 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $406,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $445,000. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 100.6% during the third quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 402,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,464,000 after purchasing an additional 201,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $196,000. Institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (CRNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.