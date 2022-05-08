Analysts Expect Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $817.85 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) to post sales of $817.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Incyte’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $791.89 million and the highest is $863.74 million. Incyte reported sales of $705.71 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Incyte will report full-year sales of $3.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.25 billion to $3.61 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.74 billion to $4.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Incyte.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $733.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.54 million. Incyte had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Incyte from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.92.

In related news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 43,993 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total value of $3,672,975.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,440,458.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 292,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.74 per share, for a total transaction of $19,845,923.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 711,335 shares of company stock worth $49,689,821. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Incyte during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Incyte during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Incyte by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Incyte during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Incyte by 577.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Incyte stock traded down $2.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $75.20. 1,145,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,460,632. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.78 and its 200 day moving average is $72.13. The stock has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.71. Incyte has a 12 month low of $61.91 and a 12 month high of $88.26.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

