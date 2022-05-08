Analysts Expect PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) to Post $0.29 EPS

Brokerages expect PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Rating) to report $0.29 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s earnings. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital posted earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will report full year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.18. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover PennantPark Floating Rate Capital.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 43.20% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $26.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PFLT. TheStreet lowered shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.83.

NASDAQ PFLT opened at $12.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 12-month low of $11.74 and a 12-month high of $14.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $504.25 million, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.73.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.85%. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.62%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Doman Group LLC acquired a new position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $136,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the third quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 13.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.16% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

