Analysts Expect Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Ralph Lauren’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.02. Ralph Lauren reported earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will report full year earnings of $8.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.87 to $8.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $8.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.13 to $9.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ralph Lauren.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.77. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 22.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RL. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Ralph Lauren from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Wedbush cut shares of Ralph Lauren from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ralph Lauren from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RL. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 127.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 230 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 123.8% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 453 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ralph Lauren stock traded down $1.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,439,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,847. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Ralph Lauren has a 52 week low of $95.78 and a 52 week high of $142.06. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.15.

Ralph Lauren declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to reacquire up to 17.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.23%.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

