Analysts Expect Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $96.57 Million

Analysts expect Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) to post $96.57 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $93.70 million and the highest is $99.60 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida posted sales of $81.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will report full-year sales of $392.98 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $378.70 million to $408.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $447.00 million, with estimates ranging from $408.20 million to $487.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida.

Get Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida alerts:

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.12). Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 30.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SBCF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research note on Monday, January 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.67.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Emfo LLC bought a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 156.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

SBCF stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.91. The company had a trading volume of 318,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,596. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12 month low of $29.28 and a 12 month high of $39.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.23%.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile (Get Rating)

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (SBCF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.