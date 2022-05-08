Analysts Expect The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Will Announce Earnings of $2.12 Per Share

Equities analysts expect The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) to post $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Middleby’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.83 to $2.32. Middleby reported earnings per share of $1.79 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Middleby will report full year earnings of $9.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.31 to $10.33. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $10.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.35 to $11.36. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Middleby.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $866.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.41 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MIDD shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Middleby from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Middleby from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Middleby from $198.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Middleby from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.75.

Shares of MIDD stock traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $156.61. The stock had a trading volume of 396,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,184. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.56. Middleby has a twelve month low of $145.31 and a twelve month high of $201.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $161.10 and its 200 day moving average is $177.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

In other news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne purchased 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $168.84 per share, for a total transaction of $101,304.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John R. Miller III sold 2,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.45, for a total value of $460,900.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MIDD. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Middleby during the third quarter valued at $2,864,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Middleby during the fourth quarter valued at $146,503,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Middleby by 7,624.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 636,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,200,000 after acquiring an additional 627,944 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Middleby by 1,266.0% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 349,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,644,000 after acquiring an additional 379,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Middleby by 30.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,418,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,868,000 after acquiring an additional 329,235 shares during the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

