Analysts Expect Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) to Post $3.35 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) to report earnings of $3.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Valmont Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.29. Valmont Industries posted earnings of $3.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valmont Industries will report full year earnings of $13.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.25 to $13.41. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $15.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.02 to $15.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Valmont Industries.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.63. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The company had revenue of $980.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

VMI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $293.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $235.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Valmont Industries news, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 7,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.19, for a total value of $1,833,169.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,441,955.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell sold 761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.73, for a total value of $199,937.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,491.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VMI. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,645,000 after buying an additional 30,937 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 7,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,491,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

VMI traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $252.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,615. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $240.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.29. Valmont Industries has a 12 month low of $203.30 and a 12 month high of $277.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.31%.

Valmont Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Valmont Industries (VMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.