Analysts Set Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Target Price at $76.35

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.35.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADC shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $81.00 to $80.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

NYSE:ADC traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.58. The stock had a trading volume of 515,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,318. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.40. Agree Realty has a 1-year low of $61.62 and a 1-year high of $75.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 35.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Agree Realty will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.234 dividend. This is a boost from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 157.87%.

In related news, CEO Joey Agree bought 1,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.03 per share, with a total value of $111,988.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Agree Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 261.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the first quarter worth $38,000.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

